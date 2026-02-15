'Golmaal 5' is not based on 'Do Aur Do Paanch': Shetty
Rohit Shetty has cleared the air—Golmaal 5 is not based on the old film Do Aur Do Paanch.
This comes after Soham Rockstar Entertainment claimed they own all remake rights to the classic Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor movie.
Shetty's team called these rumors "factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue," and even warned that spreading false info could lead to legal trouble.
Soham Rockstar's claim was made public
Soham Rockstar put out a public notice saying they hold exclusive rights over everything related to Do Aur Do Paanch—remakes, sequels, comics, TV shows, you name it.
They made their claim official in Complete Cinema magazine.
Shetty's production house denied all reports
Rohit Shetty does have a track record of adapting older films for his projects (like Bol Bachchan and Golmaal Returns), but this time his production banner denied reports that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on Do Aur Do Paanch.