'Golmaal 5' is not based on 'Do Aur Do Paanch': Shetty Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Rohit Shetty has cleared the air—Golmaal 5 is not based on the old film Do Aur Do Paanch.

This comes after Soham Rockstar Entertainment claimed they own all remake rights to the classic Amitabh Bachchan-Shashi Kapoor movie.

Shetty's team called these rumors "factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue," and even warned that spreading false info could lead to legal trouble.