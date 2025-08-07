How Golshifteh Farahani went from DiCaprio co-star to global icon

Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani is making some illustrious strides in Hollywood . She is popularly known for her versatile acting skills and an unparalleled presence. Farahani has become a prominent figure in the industry. From Iran to international stardom, her journey has been something else, with impactful roles and collaborations with renowned directors. Here's how Farahani is building a legacy in Hollywood with her diverse performances and dedication to her craft.

Breakthrough role 'Body of Lies' breakthrough Farahani's role in Body of Lies was instrumental in her career. Starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe, she became an international sensation. The film proved her mettle in holding her own in the company of Hollywood heavyweights, paving the way for the future. Her performance was appreciated for its depth and authenticity, and it was just the beginning of her journey in the West.

Versatile roles Diverse filmography choices Farahani's filmography is a testament to her varied selection of genres and characters. From heady dramas like Paterson to action-packed ventures like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, she has shown incredible versatility. By picking such varied roles, she not only continues to challenge herself as an actor but also caters to different audiences across the globe.

Esteemed collaborations Collaborations with esteemed directors Working alongside acclaimed directors has been key to Farahani's growth in her career. She has worked with filmmakers like Jim Jarmusch and Ridley Scott, which has helped her gain a lot of experience and exposure. These collaborations have not only polished her acting skills but also established her as a talented actor who can pull off compelling performances.