'Granny' trailer: Vadivukkarasi leads Tamil horror-thriller
The new trailer for Granny, a Tamil horror-thriller, just dropped and it's got veteran actor Vadivukkarasi at the center of some seriously eerie moments.
Directed by Vijaya Kumaran, the film hits theaters on January 30.
The buzz started earlier this month when the trailer was released and the producers confirmed the January 30, 2026 release.
A fresh spin on horror
Instead of relying on classic jump scares, Granny leans into creepy visuals, computer graphics, and psychological tension—making things feel unsettling in a whole new way.
Alongside Vadivukkarasi, you'll spot Dhileepan (A.R. Murugadoss's cousin), G.V. Aparna, Singampuli, and more in the cast.
Director Kumaran tries something new
This film marks a big genre switch for director Kumaran after his earlier social drama Brahma.com.
The crew features names like A Manikandan (cinematography) and Dr Chellaya Pandian (music), with Action Prakash handling stunts.
Certified U/A by CBFC.