'Granny' trailer: Vadivukkarasi leads Tamil horror-thriller Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

The new trailer for Granny, a Tamil horror-thriller, just dropped and it's got veteran actor Vadivukkarasi at the center of some seriously eerie moments.

Directed by Vijaya Kumaran, the film hits theaters on January 30.

The buzz started earlier this month when the trailer was released and the producers confirmed the January 30, 2026 release.