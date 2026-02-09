Green Day to perform at Super Bowl 60 halftime show
Green Day is set to kick off Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, on February 8, celebrating the Super Bowl's 60th anniversary and honoring its MVPs.
Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared, "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"
The show airs live at 3:00pm Pacific on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo.
Other performers at the event
After Green Day's performance, you'll catch Charlie Puth with the national anthem, Brandi Carlile singing "America the Beautiful," and Coco Jones performing "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
NFL senior director Tim Tubito called it "is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX."
Green Day's history of political statements
Green Day aren't new to controversy—they have a history of using "American Idiot" in political contexts.
Known for their energetic shows and bold messages, they're sure to bring some extra excitement this time too.