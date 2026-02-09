Green Day to perform at Super Bowl 60 halftime show Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Green Day is set to kick off Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, on February 8, celebrating the Super Bowl's 60th anniversary and honoring its MVPs.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared, "We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard! We are honored to welcome the MVPs who've shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let's have fun! Let's get loud!"

The show airs live at 3:00pm Pacific on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo.