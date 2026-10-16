Gullu reveals rivalries on 'Bigg Boss 20'

'BB20': Gullu explains reason behind rivalry with Nakul Dhull

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:48 pm Oct 16, 202603:48 pm

What's the story

The ongoing feud between Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and now-evicted wildcard entry Nakul Dhull (aka Mitthu Don) on Bigg Boss 20 seems to have its origins outside the reality show. In a recent conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed his strained relationship with Prince Narula. He hinted that the animosity brought by Dhull was linked to the longstanding rivalry between Narula and Elvish Yadav.