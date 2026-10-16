'BB20': Gullu explains reason behind rivalry with Nakul Dhull
What's the story
The ongoing feud between Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and now-evicted wildcard entry Nakul Dhull (aka Mitthu Don) on Bigg Boss 20 seems to have its origins outside the reality show. In a recent conversation with fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer, Gullu revealed his strained relationship with Prince Narula. He hinted that the animosity brought by Dhull was linked to the longstanding rivalry between Narula and Elvish Yadav.
Relationship shift
Gullu reveals Narula unfollowed him
Gullu, who was a part of Yadav's gang on MTV Roadies XX, shared how his relationship with Narula changed.
"Online kisi ne kisi ko kuch bol diya, toh Prince bola, 'Main 4 taarikh ko aaunga 4 bajey aaunga. Aisi baat ho gayi."
"Uss time hum the Goa; main aur Elvish. Woh phir aaya piche se Gurgaon, Prince."
"Phir usney mujey unfollow kiya, Prince ne."
Rivalry
Gullu on Dhull's involvement in the matter
When Touqeer asked Gullu why Dhull had gotten involved in the matter, he said he thought Dhull had brought an existing rivalry into the Bigg Boss house.
"Ye kuch hoega... Mera Elvish acha dost hai. Main aur Elvish hai bhai, jaise, aur ye nafrat wahan se leke aaya."
"Iska kuch na lena na dena. Iska kuch kaam nahi. Ye khud chela hoega kisi ka."
Meanwhile, fans can watch Bigg Boss 20 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.