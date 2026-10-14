Guru Randhawa is back! Star announces solo stadium concert
What's the story
After a three-year hiatus from live touring, popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has announced his return with a solo stadium concert. The event, titled The Sirra Live in Concert, will take place in New Delhi on December 12. In an Instagram post, he reflected on his musical journey and expressed gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during his career highs and lows.
Fan appreciation
'I single-handedly fought multiple battles...'
In his post, Randhawa wrote, "To My Day Ones. It was somewhere in 2023...I stood in an arena surrounded by a sea of happy hearts."
"Those years spent on the road, touring back-to-back, are memories I'm ever so grateful for."
"Behind closed doors, I single-handedly fought multiple battles I chose to keep private. I stepped away with the intention to rebuild myself and in the process, I discovered a side to myself I never knew existed."
Career reflection
'A new beautiful chapter emerged in 2025'
Randhawa also spoke about his independent music journey, saying, "A new beautiful chapter emerged in 2025, ushering my independent foray."
He mentioned that despite facing "targeted campaigns" against his 2026 releases, he remained "respectful and trusted the process."
He added, "Still, I felt a void - the magic of singing these songs right back to you in person."
The concert will celebrate his 13 years in the industry and pay tribute to fans who supported him throughout his career.
Performance details
Concert to feature Randhawa's biggest hits
The concert, produced by Saregama Live in association with Rhythms and Warner Music India, will be Randhawa's first major live event in Delhi since 2023.
He is expected to perform his most popular tracks such as Lahore, High Rated Gabru, Suit Suit, Patola, Dopamine, AZUL, and Naach Meri Rani.
Speaking about the event, he said in a statement that it was his "humble thank-you note to the people who built me."