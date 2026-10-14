Guru Randhawa is back! Star announces solo stadium concert

In his post, Randhawa wrote, "To My Day Ones. It was somewhere in 2023...I stood in an arena surrounded by a sea of happy hearts."

"Those years spent on the road, touring back-to-back, are memories I'm ever so grateful for."

"Behind closed doors, I single-handedly fought multiple battles I chose to keep private. I stepped away with the intention to rebuild myself and in the process, I discovered a side to myself I never knew existed."