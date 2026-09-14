'Haiwaan' sees significant drop on Day 3; collects ₹12cr globally
What's the story
The Hindi film Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has experienced a significant drop in its box office collections on the third day of release. The film raked in ₹1.85cr across 4,374 shows on Sunday (Day 3), taking its total India gross collection to ₹8.8cr and total India net collection to ₹7.35cr so far, reported Sacnilk.
Collection decline
Film's overseas earnings took a hit as well
The Day 3 collection of ₹1.85cr represents a 26% drop from the previous day's net collection of ₹2.5cr.
The film's overseas earnings also took a hit, with just ₹75L added to its total overseas gross of ₹2.75cr on Day 3.
This brings the worldwide gross collection to ₹11.55cr after three days of release.
Regional performance
'Haiwaan' in numbers
The Hindi 2D version of Haiwaan recorded an overall occupancy of 17.13% on Day 3, with the highest response in evening shows at 22.92%.
The film's morning shows had a lower occupancy rate of just 6.15%, which increased to 19.77% for afternoon shows and slightly decreased to 19.69% for night shows.
Despite these figures, the film's India net collection remained below Saturday's total.
Film synopsis
About the film and its storyline
Priyadarshan's Haiwaan revolves around a murder case involving a retired judge and his visually impaired caretaker.
Kumar plays Parshuram, a vengeful killer who is after the hidden daughter of the retired judge, Nandini. The caretaker (Khan) must safeguard Nandini.
The film is reportedly a remake of the Malayalam thriller Oppam.
Despite mixed reviews from critics, it has managed to draw audiences to theaters. Now, only positive word of mouth can help increase the footfall.