Halle Berry's Storm not in 'Avengers: Doomsday;' Chris Hemsworth bummed
While promoting their new movie Crime 101, Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry chatted about Storm not appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.
Hemsworth admitted he was "bummed" Storm isn't joining the lineup, pointing out both Thor and Storm have "the incredible wielding of the weather patterns."
Will Berry's Storm be in 'Avengers: Doomsday?'
Berry, who played Storm in the X-Men movies, joked, "Maybe that's why she's not there. They don't need her. You got Thor, why do you need Storm?"
Hemsworth replied with a smile: "Everyone wants you in it. You've got to come and just hang out with us."
Release dates of 'Crime 101' and 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Crime 101 — release date not specified — with Avengers: Doomsday set for December 18, 2026.
Even though Berry has said fans won't see her as Storm this time ("No. No."), she's shared before that she'd love to come back if given the chance: "I would do that in a heartbeat."