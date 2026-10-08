'Hanuman Ansh' slows down; collection nears ₹430cr worldwide
What's the story
The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa as spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections. On its 62nd day of release, the film earned a net of ₹0.8cr from 1,578 shows across India. This decline marks a 20% dip from the previous day's collection of ₹1cr.
Box office performance
Meanwhile, track 'Hanuman Ansh's collections so far
Despite the recent drop in collections, Hanuman Ansh has managed to rake in a total India gross of ₹386.56cr and a total India net of ₹327.28cr so far.
The film's overseas earnings have also contributed to its overall success, with an overseas gross of ₹39.95cr and a worldwide gross collection of ₹426.51cr till now.
Collection timeline
Looking at the film's daily collections
The film's box office journey has been quite eventful. It started off with a collection of ₹0.1cr on its first day, which gradually increased to ₹1.08cr in the first week.
The second week saw a dip to ₹0.4cr, but the third week brought a significant jump with collections reaching ₹10.4cr.
The fourth and fifth weeks continued this upward trend with earnings of ₹61cr and ₹90.25cr respectively before witnessing a decline in the sixth week (₹80.25cr).
Director's response
Director Vishal Chaturvedi issues statement amid film's success
The film's success has also brought a lot of attention to Kainchi Dham, an ashram and Hanuman temple in Uttarakhand associated with Neem Karoli Baba.
The site reportedly saw a huge influx of devotees following the release, leading to viral social media videos.
In response, director Vishal Chaturvedi urged people planning to visit Kainchi Dham to think twice before going there. He also suggested they could visit other places associated with Neem Karoli Baba instead.