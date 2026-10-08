'Hanuman Ansh' slows down; collection nears ₹430cr worldwide

The film's box office journey has been quite eventful. It started off with a collection of ₹0.1cr on its first day, which gradually increased to ₹1.08cr in the first week.

The second week saw a dip to ₹0.4cr, but the third week brought a significant jump with collections reaching ₹10.4cr.

The fourth and fifth weeks continued this upward trend with earnings of ₹61cr and ₹90.25cr respectively before witnessing a decline in the sixth week (₹80.25cr).