There's no stopping 'Hanuman Ansh'; nears ₹270cr after 38 days
What's the story
The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh has crossed the ₹200cr net mark at the Indian box office. On Day 38 (sixth Sunday), the movie raked in a net of ₹22.5cr across 8,902 shows, taking its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹253.55cr and total India net collections to a staggering ₹214.63cr so far. The overseas earnings also contributed significantly with an additional collection of ₹5cr on Day 38 alone!
Collection surge
'Hanuman Ansh's overseas collections continue to impress
The latest collection of ₹22.5cr marks a remarkable 21.6% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹18.5cr.
The film's overseas gross has now reached a total of ₹14.5cr, pushing its worldwide gross collection to an impressive ₹268.05cr so far!
This surge in earnings is a testament to the film's growing popularity among audiences both in India and abroad.
Box office journey
Looking at the film in numbers
The film's box office journey started on August 7, 2026, with a modest collection of ₹0.1cr and an occupancy rate of 10%.
Over the weeks, it witnessed significant growth in collections and occupancy.
On Day 38, the film had a net collection of over ₹22cr across 8,900 shows!
Ongoing success
Reasons behind the film's success
The film's ongoing success at the box office is a reflection of its strong storyline, stellar performances, and effective marketing strategies.
It has managed to attract audiences from different demographics, contributing to its impressive earnings.
A sequel is also in the works.