'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint's new film is a horror
Rupert Grint (yep, Ron from Harry Potter) stars in Nightborn, a fantasy horror directed by Hanna Bergholm.
The story follows a couple—Grint and Seidi Haarla—who move to a remote Finnish forest to start a family.
After their baby is born, only Saga (Haarla) senses something's wrong with their baby, which puts their relationship on edge.
Release, festival screening
Nightborn makes its world premiere on February 14, 2026, at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.
It's in the Main Competition for the Golden Bear award and marks Bergholm's first English-language film after her Sundance hit Hatching.
Production details
Filming wrapped up in Lithuania in late 2024 after a quick 45-day shoot.
The movie was co-written by Bergholm and Ilja Rautsi, with production teams from Finland, Lithuania, France, and the UK pitching in.
Funding came from several European film foundations.