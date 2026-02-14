'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint's new film is a horror Entertainment Feb 14, 2026

Rupert Grint (yep, Ron from Harry Potter) stars in Nightborn, a fantasy horror directed by Hanna Bergholm.

The story follows a couple—Grint and Seidi Haarla—who move to a remote Finnish forest to start a family.

After their baby is born, only Saga (Haarla) senses something's wrong with their baby, which puts their relationship on edge.