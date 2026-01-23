When will 'Masters of the Universe' release in India?

Film synopsis

'Masters of the Universe' plot and teaser trailer details

The film's logline reads, "Fleeing a devastating civil war, 10-year-old Prince Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine) is spirited away to his mother's home planet Earth, separating him from his ancestor's Sword of Power." "Twenty years later, a now-adult Adam must return to the planet of Eternia and rediscover his lost birthright, becoming the mighty hero He-Man and leading the few remaining warriors of Eternia against the evil forces of Skeletor."