When will 'Masters of the Universe' release in India?
What's the story
The much-anticipated live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, starring Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man, will be released in Indian theaters on June 5. The film is directed by Travis Knight and produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Mattel Studios. It also features Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba, Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, and Morena Baccarin.
Film synopsis
'Masters of the Universe' plot and teaser trailer details
The film's logline reads, "Fleeing a devastating civil war, 10-year-old Prince Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine) is spirited away to his mother's home planet Earth, separating him from his ancestor's Sword of Power." "Twenty years later, a now-adult Adam must return to the planet of Eternia and rediscover his lost birthright, becoming the mighty hero He-Man and leading the few remaining warriors of Eternia against the evil forces of Skeletor."
Film history
'Masters of the Universe' is based on Mattel's toy line
Masters of the Universe is inspired by Mattel's iconic toy line, which led to a popular animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 movie featuring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man. The upcoming film will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Meanwhile, the teaser for the film was released on Wednesday.