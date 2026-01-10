'High School Musical' actor Matt Prokop arrested on child pornography charges

Ongoing legal troubles and past allegations

This recent arrest ties back to a May incident where Prokop was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and resisting arrest—he was out on bond but ended up violating those terms.

Plus, this isn't his first run-in with the law: back in 2014, his ex-girlfriend Sarah Hyland (from "Modern Family") accused him of domestic violence and got a restraining order against him.

As of January 10, Prokop remains in jail awaiting trial.