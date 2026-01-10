'High School Musical' actor Matt Prokop arrested on child pornography charges
Matt Prokop, who you might remember from "High School Musical 3" and "Geek Charming," was arrested in Texas on December 24.
The 35-year-old is facing serious charges, including possession or promotion of child pornography, resisting arrest, search or transportation, and evading arrest, and violating bond conditions.
Right now, he's being held without bail.
Ongoing legal troubles and past allegations
This recent arrest ties back to a May incident where Prokop was accused of assaulting his girlfriend and resisting arrest—he was out on bond but ended up violating those terms.
Plus, this isn't his first run-in with the law: back in 2014, his ex-girlfriend Sarah Hyland (from "Modern Family") accused him of domestic violence and got a restraining order against him.
As of January 10, Prokop remains in jail awaiting trial.