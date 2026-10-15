Hilary Swank announces she's expecting 3rd child at 52
What's the story
Hollywood actor Hilary Swank has announced that she is expecting her third child. The 52-year-old Million Dollar Baby star shared the news on Instagram with a video of herself, her husband Philip Schneider, and their three-year-old twins Aya and Ohm. In the clip, they can be seen wearing black clothing and neon glow sticks while dancing.
Announcement details
The actor used glow sticks to announce her pregnancy
Swank used glow sticks in the shape of a baby on her stomach to announce her pregnancy.
She captioned the video, "A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next; this one releases in December."
Fans were quick to congratulate the actor on her third pregnancy.
Actor Drew Barrymore left yellow hearts in the comments, while Samantha Hanratty said, "Omg big congratulations!!! How amazing."
Motherhood reflections
Swank welcomed twins in April 2023
Swank, who welcomed her twins in April 2023, previously spoke about her decision to have children later in life.
She told PEOPLE that it allowed her to be more present with them.
"It just worked out that I had babies this much later in life," she said.
The Away star also emphasized, "I feel like I get a lot of Mother's Days other than actual Mother's Day because of being able to be so present with them."