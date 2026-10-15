Hilary Swank announces she's expecting 3rd child at 52

Swank used glow sticks in the shape of a baby on her stomach to announce her pregnancy.

She captioned the video, "A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next; this one releases in December."

Fans were quick to congratulate the actor on her third pregnancy.

Actor Drew Barrymore left yellow hearts in the comments, while Samantha Hanratty said, "Omg big congratulations!!! How amazing."