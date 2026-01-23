Bengali actor-BJP MLA Hiraan Chatterjee's illegal' second marriage row explained

Bengali actor and politician Hiraan Chatterjee recently tied the knot with model Ritika Giri in Varanasi. The news shocked his fans and family, including his first wife, Anindita Chatterjee. After the wedding, Anindita accused Chatterjee of "torture" and marrying Giri without legally divorcing her. The situation escalated when Giri claimed that Anindita knew about their relationship for a long time. Giri used to be Chatterjee's personal assistant, reportedly. Now, Chatterjee's 19-year-old daughter, Niyasa, has publicly supported her mother.

Details 'Anindita was sent a divorce notice before' The row began once photos from Giri and Chatterjee's wedding were posted online. Once Anindita called the wedding "illegal," Giri took to Instagram Story to share her side. She said she had been with Chatterjee for the last five years, and they married simply for their own satisfaction. Writing, "Anindita was sent a divorce notice before," she added that they got married on the ghats of Varanasi, maintaining purity, so if there were any doubts, Anindita should address them legally.

Daughter's statement Niyasa expressed shock and disappointment over father's remarriage On Wednesday, Anindita and Niyasa filed a case against the newlywed couple. At the police station, an emotional Niyasa said she was shocked by her father's actions. She said, "What can I, as a daughter, even say? I found out through social media." "My mother is crying. What is a daughter supposed to say? I'm telling the truth, I didn't know." "I see the fathers of my other friends, and I see my own father doing this."

Social media support Niyasa shared emotional video tribute to mother on Instagram Later that day, Niyasa shared an Instagram reel paying tribute to her mother amid the controversy. The reel featured clips of them together, with a caption that read: "As far as I can remember, from the very beginning we've both relied on each other. You have carried every role in life on your own with incredible strength, love, and dignity." "You are my mother, my father, my guide and my biggest support. Thank you for everything. You are my hero."

Daughter's perspective 'Really don't know how to handle the situation' Earlier, speaking to The Indian Express, Niyasa said: "My father should've been the person to break the news, but instead I'm getting to know about it from social media." "I was returning from college when my mother called and asked me to check my phone. I saw my friends had sent me screenshots of my father and the girl's wedding pictures." "For me, my father can only be married to my mother...really don't know how to handle the situation."

Mother's statement 'I was facing torture for a long time but...' Anindita, who has been married to the BJP MLA since December 11, 2000, also spoke about her ordeal. She said: "We also have a 19-year-old daughter. I was facing torture for a long time but I maintained silence for the sake of my daughter and our family." Responding to Giri's claim that Anindita knew about her husband's relationship and received a divorce notice, Anindita stated: "All the allegations that the girl has made are false."