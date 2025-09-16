'Homebound': Trailer of Janhvi-Ishaan-Vishal's caste-class drama out tomorrow

'Homebound' has already traveled to international film festivals

Homebound premiered at Cannes in May 2025. Critics have praised its honest look at caste and class issues, with Khatter and Jethwa's performances standing out.

It even snagged Second Runner Up for the International People's Choice Award at TIFF.

Producer Karan Johar shared his pride in how the film's story is connecting with audiences around the world.