'Homebound': Trailer of Janhvi-Ishaan-Vishal's caste-class drama out tomorrow
Get ready—Homebound's official trailer drops tomorrow!
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, this Neeraj Ghaywan-directed drama follows two childhood friends from rural North India chasing their dream to become police officers.
The movie arrives in Indian cinemas on September 26.
'Homebound' has already traveled to international film festivals
Homebound premiered at Cannes in May 2025. Critics have praised its honest look at caste and class issues, with Khatter and Jethwa's performances standing out.
It even snagged Second Runner Up for the International People's Choice Award at TIFF.
Producer Karan Johar shared his pride in how the film's story is connecting with audiences around the world.