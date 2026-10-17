Honey Singh appears for Cyber Cell inquiry: Here's what happened
What's the story
Rapper Honey Singh was questioned for over two hours by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on Friday, October 16. The questioning was in relation to a complaint against him over alleged obscene remarks made during a concert in New Delhi in January 2026. Here's what the entire controversy is about.
Background
Singh had reportedly skipped 3 previous summons
The 43-year-old musician was summoned for questioning after a complaint was filed by a Mumbai resident over his alleged remarks.
Singh had skipped three earlier summons, citing that he was abroad.
A senior official had warned that if he failed to comply with the latest summon for Friday, they would issue a Look Out Circular.
The rapper asked for an extension until October 22, which was denied.
Controversy
What did Singh say in the concert?
The case revolves around Singh's alleged obscene remarks during a concert in Delhi.
He had reportedly said, "Oh my god, it's cold in Delhi. It's fun to have sex in the car in this weather. So, have sex in the car but use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!"
Later in a video apology, Singh admitted, "Seeing a larger number of Gen Z, I tried to convey a message in a language which they would prefer."
Previous controversy
Controversy over lyrics of song 'Volume 1'
The latest controversy comes just months after Singh was embroiled in legal trouble over the lyrics of his track Volume 1.
In April this year, the Delhi High Court ordered the Centre to remove links to the song from social media and file-sharing platforms.
The court had described the track as "highly vulgar, obscene, and derogatory toward women."