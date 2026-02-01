'House of the Dragon' to end with Season 4
HBO's House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel everyone's been talking about, is set to finish its story with a fourth and final season.
HBO chairman Casey Bloys confirmed that the show will stick closely to George RR Martin's original Targaryen history.
Release dates and episode count
Season 3 lands in summer 2026, and Season 4 wraps things up in 2028, though the final episode count remains undecided.
Showrunner Ryan Condal has been open about this four-season plan since 2024—he is currently finishing post-production on Season 3 and is shaping the final chapter with the writers.
Plot and streaming details
Set before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the history of the Targaryens.
The series has earned plenty of love for its storytelling and characters.
You can catch it on HBO.