5 ways 'Stranger Things' gets teen friendships right

Stranger Things﻿ has become a cultural phenomenon, not just for its supernatural elements but also for its realistic portrayal of teenage friendships. Set in the 1980s, the series captures the essence of friendship during adolescence with remarkable accuracy. From the dynamics of group interactions to individual growth, Stranger Things offers insights into how friendships shape our teenage years. Here are five ways the show depicts these relationships authentically.

#1 Loyalty in friendship One of the most prominent themes in Stranger Things is loyalty. The characters often find themselves in situations where they have to choose between their own safety and standing by their friends. This unwavering loyalty mirrors real-life friendships, where individuals support each other through thick and thin. It emphasizes the importance of trust and reliability in maintaining strong bonds during adolescence.

#2 Navigating peer pressure Stranger Things does a great job of showing how peer pressure affects teenagers. The characters are frequently faced with choices that test their morals and values because of external influences from their peers or society at large. How they deal with these pressures shows how important it is to have supportive friends who help each other make good choices instead of succumbing to bad ones.

#3 Dealing with conflict Conflict is inevitable in any relationship, and Stranger Things doesn't shy away from showing that. The show shows how disagreements among friends can lead to growth or even a rift if not handled well. By showing different ways of dealing with conflict, it shows how important communication and understanding are in keeping friendships strong through tough times.

#4 Supporting each other's growth In Stranger Things, we see characters grow individually as they face challenges together as a group. They encourage each other to step out of their comfort zones and try new things, while also respecting each other's boundaries. This mutual support is a testament to how true friends push each other to grow, without losing themselves in the process.