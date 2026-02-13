'I Am God' on OTT: Kannada thriller's plot, cast, reviews

The film starts off light but quickly dives into deeper themes of betrayal, trust, and justice—think psychological twists inspired by Upendra's style. The cast includes Aruna Balraj and Vijay Chendoor, with music by Ajaneesh Loknath.

'I am God' on IMDb

I Am God is getting lots of love from viewers, boasting a solid 9.0/10 on IMDb.

Reviewers are especially impressed with Gowda's performance and Pareek's natural performance, though some wish the pacing in the first half was tighter.