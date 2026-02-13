'I Am God' on OTT: Kannada thriller's plot, cast, reviews
Ravi Gowda's new Kannada romantic thriller, I Am God (2025), is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows Deva (played by Gowda) and Bindhu (Vijeta Pareek), whose campus romance takes a dark turn when a masked serial killer known as "GOD" appears.
Ravishankar also stars as the determined cop Bharath.
More about the film
The film starts off light but quickly dives into deeper themes of betrayal, trust, and justice—think psychological twists inspired by Upendra's style.
The cast includes Aruna Balraj and Vijay Chendoor, with music by Ajaneesh Loknath.
'I am God' on IMDb
I Am God is getting lots of love from viewers, boasting a solid 9.0/10 on IMDb.
Reviewers are especially impressed with Gowda's performance and Pareek's natural performance, though some wish the pacing in the first half was tighter.