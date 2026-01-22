'Inclusivity is our identity': Manoj Muntashir responds to AR Rahman's Bollywood bias claims
Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has pushed back against A.R. Rahman's recent comments about a "power shift" and communal bias in Bollywood, saying the industry remains inclusive.
He highlighted that Muslim actors and writers are still central to Hindi cinema, and pointed out that hits like Pathaan and Jawan show audiences don't care about religion.
Muntashir's take: "This inclusiveness is our identity"
Muntashir respectfully disagreed with Rahman, saying, "with complete respect, we have the right to disagree, and I completely disagree with the claim being made..."
"This inclusiveness is our identity."
He encouraged anyone to check a film's credits—often listing hundreds of names—to see there's no religious bias.
Their history—and recent controversies
Muntashir collaborated with Rahman on Maidaan.
While he once praised Rahman as "the most ordinary man in the world until he sits with his piano," he also previously threatened legal action over missing credits.
After backlash for his remarks, Rahman apologized online, saying he never meant to hurt anyone's feelings.