Indian drama 'Kidney' joins forces with Platoon One

Kidney is set in a remote Indian village and tells the story of two lovers from rival families.

Their relationship is tested when an inheritance dispute reignites old animosities, leading to a conflict driven by greed and betrayal.

Sansanwal said in a statement, "We made the film with very little money and a seemingly inexhaustible supply of spirit."

"When the budget ran out, the entire village, its farming community, stood behind us."