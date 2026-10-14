Indian drama 'Kidney' joins forces with Platoon One
What's the story
Platoon One Films, led by Shiladitya Bora, has come on board as a co-producer for the Indian drama Kidney. The film is the second feature by sibling filmmakers Aakarsh Sansanwal and Agrim Sansanwal and will be screened in the Critics's Picks Competition at Estonia's Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF). It is produced by Enfant Terrible Productions, a Mumbai-based company founded by the Sansanwals, revealed Variety.
Plot details
This is what the film is about
Kidney is set in a remote Indian village and tells the story of two lovers from rival families.
Their relationship is tested when an inheritance dispute reignites old animosities, leading to a conflict driven by greed and betrayal.
Sansanwal said in a statement, "We made the film with very little money and a seemingly inexhaustible supply of spirit."
"When the budget ran out, the entire village, its farming community, stood behind us."
Production details
'Their support gave the film a chance...'
Kidney is the latest addition to Platoon One's diverse lineup, which includes Bayaan, Toh Ti Ani Fuji, Bhagwan Bharose, Minimum, Ghaath, Picasso, and Yours Truly.
Sansanwal said, "Their support gave the film a chance to travel beyond the world in which it was made and reach audiences we could only have hoped for."
"To see it now receive recognition and find its way into the light is deeply moving."
Festival recognition
Previous selections in Critics's Picks section
Kidney has been selected for the Critics's Picks strand at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.
This section highlights films that offer a unique artistic perspective and innovative storytelling.
Previous selections include Arati Kadav's Mrs., The Brothers Kitaura, About Us But Not About Us, and The Bone Breakers.
Critical acclaim
'It would be easy to dismiss a film like...'
Bora praised Kidney for its emotional depth and the Sansanwals's unique voice.
He said, "It would be easy to dismiss a film like Kidney as esoteric, but what struck me was the depth of emotion underneath its craft and form."
The brothers divide their time between Mumbai and Delhi.
Sansanwal has worked as an assistant director to Reema Kagti, Abhinay Deo, and Pushpendra Misra.
On the other hand, Agrim trained as a filmmaker with a focus on editing.