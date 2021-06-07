'Cruella 2' is happening at Disney, will Emma Stone return?

Written by Srikanth Krishna Mail Last updated on Jun 07, 2021, 05:45 pm

After the success of 'Cruella,' a sequel is already in development

Disney is planning a sequel to Cruella already. This comes just a week after the movie, which is a prequel to the beloved animated adventure comedy film One Hundred and One Dalmatians, hit theaters and Disney+ to a positive response. In the crime comedy film, we had Emma Stone as the punk rock villain Cruella de Vil. Will the sequel have her too?

Details

Director and screenwriter expected to return for 'Cruella' sequel

So far, there's no confirmation on whether Stone will return for the sequel. There's also no word out as to how the sequel will be planned without her absence, if at all that happens. However, its director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Tony McNamara are expected to come back. Notably, the first movie has already earned $48.5 million globally after releasing on May 28.

Quote

'It's among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings'

Talking about Cruella's success, a Disney spokesperson said, "We are very pleased with Cruella's box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date." "The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, ranking it among the most popular of our live-action reimaginings. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this film."

Story

What was 'Cruella' all about?

To recall, Cruella is based in 1970s London, where Stone plays an aspiring designer trying to win the admiration of the most influential people in the city. That's when she meets Baroness von Hellman, a legend in the fashion industry. Thanks to their relationship, Cruella reaches the height of success and soon transforms into that wicked and villainous Cruella we all know about.

Backlash

'Cruella' trailer got into trouble with PETA for 'animal cruelty'

But all was not well for the film. Tracing back, many fans had called out Cruella for normalizing animal cruelty, after its trailer released. PETA had highlighted, "The devil is in the details, and Cruella must remind viewers that animals are individuals, and to adopt them." However, after it released, PETA reaffirmed that the end credits had a disclaimer that said "adopt, don't shop."