Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 5 on the way?
What's the story
The Apple TV series Ted Lasso, which premiered in August 2020, was originally expected to end with its third season. However, the show was renewed for a fourth season in March 2025. Now that Season 4 concluded on Wednesday, fans are speculating about the show's future. Matt Cherniss, Apple's head of programming, had hinted at a possible fifth season during an interview with Deadline.
Future plans
What did Cherniss say?
Cherniss had revealed that Jason Sudeikis, the show's co-creator, is currently focused on Season 4.
However, he also confirmed, "I know he's looking to jump into the next season soon, but to my knowledge, I don't think we've gotten started on it yet."
Despite this hint, Apple TV has yet to officially renew Ted Lasso for a fifth season.
Cast's hopes
What the cast expects from Season 5
Meanwhile, stars Tanya Reynolds and Abbie Hern have also expressed their interest in a new season.
In an interview with Decider, Reynolds was asked about her character and her arc going forward.
She said, "We have no idea. There's obviously so much potential, so many possibilities."
"We'd be so interested in a flashback to our Arsenal days," added Reynolds.
Hern plays Gemma, the new striker for the Lady Greyhounds women's football team, while Reynolds plays Alice Chilton, the team's coach.