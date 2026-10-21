'Jailer 2' is on fire; earns ₹540cr in 6 days
What's the story
The Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has shown remarkable growth at the box office, raking in a net of ₹45.55 crore across 15,529 shows on its sixth day. The film's total India gross collections now stand at an impressive ₹337 crore and total India net collections at ₹287.8 crore. The overseas collection is also noteworthy, with ₹10 crore added on Day 6 alone, bringing the total overseas gross to ₹204 crore and worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹541 crore!
Box office growth
'Jailer 2' witnessed a gradual upward trend in collections
The film's Day 6 collection of ₹45.55 crore marks a significant 7.6% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹42.35 crore.
This upward trend indicates that Jailer 2 has maintained strong demand in theaters during its opening week, despite initial fluctuations in daily earnings after its release on October 15 with ₹59.7 crore.
Language-wise earnings
Tamil version dominated Tuesday's earnings
The Tamil version of Jailer 2 was the biggest contributor to Tuesday's domestic earnings, collecting ₹31.2 crore from 7,828 shows.
The Telugu version earned ₹8.75 crore from 2,293 shows, while the Hindi version collected ₹5 crore from 5,230 shows.
The Kannada version added a further ₹0.6 crore through 178 shows, per Sacnilk.
Regional breakdown
Tuesday's gross collection across India markets
On Tuesday, Jailer 2 grossed ₹53.25 crore across the listed domestic territories.
Tamil Nadu was the biggest contributor with ₹21.5 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with a combined total of ₹10 crore.
Karnataka added ₹8.25 crore to the earnings while Kerala contributed ₹7.5 crore.
Other Indian markets generated an additional ₹6 crore in revenue for the film on Tuesday alone!