'Jailer 2' is on fire; earns ₹540cr in 6 days

The Tamil version of Jailer 2 was the biggest contributor to Tuesday's domestic earnings, collecting ₹31.2 crore from 7,828 shows.

The Telugu version earned ₹8.75 crore from 2,293 shows, while the Hindi version collected ₹5 crore from 5,230 shows.

The Kannada version added a further ₹0.6 crore through 178 shows, per Sacnilk.