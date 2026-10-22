'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; nears ₹580 crore worldwide

On Wednesday, the Tamil version of Jailer 2 topped the domestic box office with earnings of ₹18.5 crore from 6,914 shows.

The Telugu version followed suit, raking in ₹6 crore from 2,187 screenings.

Meanwhile, the Hindi release added ₹3 crore from 5,183 shows, and the Kannada version contributed ₹0.65 crore through 186 shows.