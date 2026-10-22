'Jailer 2' is unstoppable; nears ₹580 crore worldwide
What's the story
The Rajinikanth and Mohanlal-starrer Jailer 2 witnessed a dip in its box office collection on Wednesday, its seventh day in theaters. The action drama raked in ₹28.15 crore in India net collections on October 21, marking a drop of nearly 40% from the previous day's earnings of ₹46.8 crore. Despite this decline, Sacnilk reported that the film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark in domestic net earnings and its worldwide gross collection stands at an impressive ₹576.45 crore.
Collection breakdown
Domestic gross collection stands at ₹371 crore
The film's domestic gross collection has reached ₹371.45 crore, with net earnings totaling ₹317.2 crore.
Overseas markets contributed ₹5 crore on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative overseas gross to ₹205 crore.
The seventh-day performance comes after a series of lucrative theatrical runs across different language versions of the film.
Language breakdown
'Jailer 2': Breakdown of Wednesday's collections across language versions
On Wednesday, the Tamil version of Jailer 2 topped the domestic box office with earnings of ₹18.5 crore from 6,914 shows.
The Telugu version followed suit, raking in ₹6 crore from 2,187 screenings.
Meanwhile, the Hindi release added ₹3 crore from 5,183 shows, and the Kannada version contributed ₹0.65 crore through 186 shows.
Weekly performance
Looking at film's daily collections
Jailer 2 opened on October 15 with earnings of ₹59.7 crore. However, Friday saw a dip to ₹37.1 crore before the film rebounded over the weekend with collections of ₹47.25 crore on Saturday and ₹55.85 crore on Sunday.
The film maintained its momentum with earnings of ₹42.35 crore on Monday and ₹46.8 crore on Tuesday before witnessing a drop on Wednesday, marking its lowest daily figure during the opening week.