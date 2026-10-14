'Jailer 2' unveils new poster with Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie, Shivarajkumar

Mohanlal, Shroff, and Shivarajkumar are also reprising their roles from the first Jailer film, which was a massive box office hit upon its release in 2023.

The much-awaited sequel will be released in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Meanwhile, the advance bookings for the Hindi versions are now open.

PEN Marudhar will distribute the film across North India.