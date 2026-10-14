'Jailer 2' unveils new poster with Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Jackie, Shivarajkumar
What's the story
Sun Pictures has unveiled a new poster for Jailer 2, featuring superstar Rajinikanth alongside Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shivarajkumar. The action sequel will hit theaters on Thursday, October 15. In the poster, Rajinikanth is seen in a stark futuristic landscape with the other three actors positioned at a distance around him. The visual carries the tagline "Enter the territory of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian," highlighting Rajinikanth's returning character.
Languages
'Jailer 2' to release in multiple languages
Mohanlal, Shroff, and Shivarajkumar are also reprising their roles from the first Jailer film, which was a massive box office hit upon its release in 2023.
The much-awaited sequel will be released in five languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
Meanwhile, the advance bookings for the Hindi versions are now open.
PEN Marudhar will distribute the film across North India.
Film overview
Everything to know about upcoming action sequel
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.
The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.
It follows the success of the original film, in which retired police officer Muthuvel Pandian protected his family while confronting a criminal network.