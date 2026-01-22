Why James Cameron moved to New Zealand permanently

Filmmaker James Cameron has revealed he moved to New Zealand permanently with his family. The Avatar: Fire and Ash director, who has long admired the country, cited its "sanity" and scientific approach to the COVID-19 pandemic as key factors in his decision. He shared these insights on a recent episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

Early connection Cameron's love affair with New Zealand began in 1994 Cameron's fascination with New Zealand dates back to his first visit in 1994. He recalled falling in love with the country and its people during this trip. "I made myself a promise. I'm going to come live here someday," he reminisced, adding that he had a deep connection with the nation.

Family considerations 'When Suzy and I were first getting serious...' Cameron, who married actor Suzy Amis in 2000, said they began planning their permanent move years later. He shared, "When Suzy and I were first getting serious, she said, 'Fine, no problem.' She was game." "Later, we have children, we have a family, we've got roots in Malibu and Santa Barbara, that conversation had to be amended slightly, but we did say after Avatar, let's make this happen."

Pandemic impact 'People there are, for the most part, sane...' The COVID-19 pandemic was a significant factor in Cameron's decision. He said, "New Zealand had eliminated the virus completely." "The third time, when it showed up in a mutated form, it broke through. But fortunately, they already had a 98% vaccination rate." "This is why I love New Zealand. People there are, for the most part, sane as opposed to the United States, where you had a 62% vaccination rate."

Country comparison 'Where would you rather live?' In the interview, Cameron posed a hypothetical comparison between New Zealand and the United States. He asked, "Where would you rather live? A place that actually believes in science and is sane and where people can work together cohesively to a common goal, or a place where everybody's at each other's throats?" When Bensinger praised the US as "a fantastic place to live," Cameron bluntly responded, "Is it?"