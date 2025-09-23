Next Article
'Janaawar' trailer: Bhuvan Arora investigates headless corpse in tribal town
Entertainment
ZEE5 just dropped the trailer for Janaawar - The Beast Within, and it's intense.
We meet Inspector Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora), known as Chhand ka Milkha, as he investigates a gruesome headless corpse in the tribal town of Chhand.
The case hints at eerie rituals and missing gold, setting up a gritty police drama.
Series explores themes of identity, courage
The series leans into the idea that real identity comes from courage, not just where you're born—a theme Inspector Kumar faces while navigating local hierarchies.
Directed by Shachindra Vats, this eight-episode thriller premieres September 26, 2025 on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
The cast also features Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, and Vaibhav Yashvir.