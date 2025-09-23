'Janaawar' trailer: Bhuvan Arora investigates headless corpse in tribal town Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

ZEE5 just dropped the trailer for Janaawar - The Beast Within, and it's intense.

We meet Inspector Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora), known as Chhand ka Milkha, as he investigates a gruesome headless corpse in the tribal town of Chhand.

The case hints at eerie rituals and missing gold, setting up a gritty police drama.