'Ramayana': Anupam Kher voices Jatayu; first-look out
What's the story
The makers of the upcoming film Ramayana have unveiled a new character poster featuring Jatayu, the legendary bird from the Indian epic. The character will be voiced by veteran actor Anupam Kher. The poster gives us a glimpse into Jatayu's appearance, emphasizing his fierce gaze and regal form. This addition highlights one of the pivotal moments in the epic where valor and duty take center stage.
Poster details
'The Wings of Dharma'
The newly released Ramayana poster features Jatayu in two striking visuals. One focuses on the bird's face and sharp, determined eyes, while the other shows him with his wings spread wide.
The reveal carries the title "The Wings of Dharma," reflecting Jatayu's role as a symbol of bravery and righteousness.
Kher's voice will bring this character to life in the film.
Character significance
Jatayu's role in 'Ramayana'
In Ramayana, Jatayu tries to save Sita from Ravana's abduction.
Despite knowing that Ravana is a formidable foe, the bird chooses to fight him instead of being a passive observer.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Release details
Two-part film
Ramayana will be a two-part film, with the first part set to hit theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026. The second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, this project unites actors from various film industries to retell the timeless tale for a new generation.
Jatayu's introduction further enriches the film's depiction of Sita's abduction and Rama's quest to rescue her.