'Jesus, Take The Wheel' songwriter Brett James dies at 57
Brett James, the well-known country music songwriter behind hits like "Jesus, Take The Wheel," died in a plane crash near Franklin, North Carolina, on September 18, 2025. He was 57.
The accident involved his own plane and is currently under investigation by US authorities.
James's legacy and tributes
James's songwriting shaped modern country music—he co-wrote Carrie Underwood's Grammy-winning hit in 2007 and scored his first No.1 with Jessica Andrews's "Who I Am" back in 2001.
After news of his passing, tributes from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and organizations like ASCAP poured in, with ASCAP calling him a "trusted collaborator to country's greatest names" who truly left his mark on the industry.