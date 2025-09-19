'Jesus, Take The Wheel' songwriter Brett James dies at 57

James's legacy and tributes

James's songwriting shaped modern country music—he co-wrote Carrie Underwood's Grammy-winning hit in 2007 and scored his first No.1 with Jessica Andrews's "Who I Am" back in 2001.

After news of his passing, tributes from the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and organizations like ASCAP poured in, with ASCAP calling him a "trusted collaborator to country's greatest names" who truly left his mark on the industry.