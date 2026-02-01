Justin Timberlake makes triumphant return to stage after health battle

Timberlake's set honored Pharrell Williams

Timberlake's set was all about honoring Pharrell Williams, who received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award that night.

Timberlake shared, "Anybody who's come in contact with or been in the same frequency with Pharrell Williams is changed forever. Your creativity is unparalleled, your energy is infectious... you changed my life," making it clear how much their collaboration means to him.