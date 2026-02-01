Justin Timberlake makes triumphant return to stage after health battle
Justin Timberlake is back on stage!
On January 29, 2026, he performed live for the first time since revealing his Lyme disease battle last year.
At the Recording Academy Honors, he brought major energy with a medley of Pharrell-produced hits like "Like I Love You" and "Rock Your Body."
Timberlake's set honored Pharrell Williams
Timberlake's set was all about honoring Pharrell Williams, who received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award that night.
Timberlake shared, "Anybody who's come in contact with or been in the same frequency with Pharrell Williams is changed forever. Your creativity is unparalleled, your energy is infectious... you changed my life," making it clear how much their collaboration means to him.
Timberlake's Lyme disease diagnosis explained his absence
After wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow tour in July 2025, Timberlake stepped away from live performances and later revealed a Lyme disease diagnosis that helped explain episodes of nerve pain and fatigue.
Even so, he chose to return because performing brings him real joy.