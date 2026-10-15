'Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey welcome 2nd daughter
What's the story
Actor Kaley Cuoco (40) and her fiancé, actor Tom Pelphrey (44), have welcomed their second child together. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey, on Instagram. "There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing," Cuoco wrote in her post. The post also featured intimate pictures from the hospital.
Emotional post
'Family officially complete'
Cuoco continued in her post, "We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!"
She added, "Family officially complete. Time to bring Matilda's baby home! @tommypelphrey life exploded the minute we met, and the gifts keep coming. I love you forever, girl daddy!"
Family update
Cuoco's elder daughter is a 'big sister' now!
Cuoco also shared pictures of her newborn daughter Philomena on Instagram Stories, writing "She's here!" over the adorable image.
The actor's elder daughter Matilda (three) was seen in another photo on her Stories wearing a T-shirt that read "Big Sister."
Cuoco wrote, "Someone waiting at home for us!"
Pregnancy journey
Cuoco's preparations for Philomena's arrival
Cuoco first announced her second pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a series of family photos.
The actor also hosted a fiesta-themed baby shower with friends like Kimberly J. Brown, Lacey Chabert, Amy Davidson, and Ashley Jones.
In an interview with E! News at the 2026 Emmy Awards, Pelphrey spoke about their preparations for the new arrival.
He said, "We're both so excited. Our daughter's excited. We'll see how it goes when it actually gets there."
Family milestones
The couple got engaged in August 2024
Cuoco and Pelphrey got engaged in August 2024, after welcoming their first child, Matilda, in March 2023.
In a September 2024 interview with PEOPLE, Cuoco said they were enjoying their family life as it was and didn't want to rush anything.
She also hinted at the possibility of another baby before their wedding, saying, "maybe another kid will have to come first."