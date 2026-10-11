'Anti-national forces': Kangana Ranaut takes dig at CJP protests
What's the story
Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut has slammed the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests, calling them anti-national forces trying to "destabilize India." Her comments come after the CJP organized a major protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Delhi Police detained thousands of people across Delhi in anticipation of this protest.
Allegations
'People are exposing anti-national forces'
Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on October 10, Ranaut alleged that there was a conspiracy to destabilize the country through these protests.
She said, "Look at how people are now exposing these anti-national forces. Leave the police aside, now ordinary people too will catch them and demand answers from them because people have started recognizing them."
"Various conspiracies are underway to bring the country to a standstill and cause inconvenience to its citizens."
Divine intervention
'Many forces are working to protect India'
Ranaut, who represents Mandi in the Lok Sabha for the BJP, also invoked the divine blessings of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.
She said several forces were working to protect the country and urged caution so that common citizens do not face any inconvenience.
"As you can see, so many forces are trying to destabilize the nation. But we all are standing with India, and so many people are trying to uncover the truth behind these anti-national forces."
Protest details
CJP protests over alleged irregularities in electoral roll revision process
The CJP protests were held over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The party has raised concerns over wrongful deletions of voters and demanded greater transparency in the revision process.
Despite the mass detentions and tight security, the CJP vowed to march again on Sunday, prompting Delhi Police to seal central Delhi and divert traffic at 30 points.