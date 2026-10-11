'Anti-national forces': Kangana Ranaut takes dig at CJP protests

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on October 10, Ranaut alleged that there was a conspiracy to destabilize the country through these protests.

She said, "Look at how people are now exposing these anti-national forces. Leave the police aside, now ordinary people too will catch them and demand answers from them because people have started recognizing them."

"Various conspiracies are underway to bring the country to a standstill and cause inconvenience to its citizens."