'Living hell': Kangana recalls 2016, mentions legal battle with Hrithik

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently participated in Instagram's viral trend "2026 is the new 2016" by sharing a series of throwback pictures from 2016. In her post, she reflected on a year that was both professionally successful and personally tumultuous. She alluded to the legal notice sent by actor Hrithik Roshan , which demanded an apology for her public statements about him.

Post details Ranaut's post featured throwback photos and emotional note The post featured Ranaut with short hair, taking confident mirror selfies. It also included a still with her Rangoon co-star Shahid Kapoor and a photograph from an inauguration event alongside Arjun Kapoor. In the accompanying emotional note, Ranaut wrote about how her life changed dramatically during that period.

Career reflection Ranaut reflected on career trajectory and personal struggles Ranaut wrote, "Why is everyone missing 2016 suddenly? It was the inevitable ascend of my career trajectory, post back-to-back blockbusters like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, I became the highest paid actress." "But then, in January of 2016, one of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice, which shook and divided the industry into insiders and outsiders." "Success became poisonous, and life became a living hell."

Time passage Ranaut expressed relief over the passage of time Ranaut further wrote, "Ten years ago, had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot, and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone few years down the line, honestly, I would have not been so miserable back then." "Thank God it's not 2016 and we are in 2026," she concluded.

Dispute details Ranaut and Roshan's public dispute: A timeline The controversy between Ranaut and Roshan came to light in early 2016 when Ranaut referred to him as an "ex" in interviews. Roshan denied the allegations and issued a legal notice seeking an apology, which she rejected, calling it an attempt to silence her. This sparked a prolonged legal and media battle filled with allegations, counter-allegations, leaked emails, cybercrime complaints, and forensic investigations.