Suriya's film 'Kanguva' had a strong start with ₹24cr on its first day, but saw a significant drop in earnings and theater occupancy in the following days.

Despite slight improvements, the film's total earnings after 11 days were a disappointing ₹67.5cr.

Despite slight improvements, the film's total earnings after 11 days were a disappointing ₹67.5cr.

The film's performance continues to be lackluster with low theater occupancy, especially for Hindi shows.

Suriya's 'Kanguva' struggles; rakes in ₹67.5cr in 11 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:46 am Nov 25, 2024

What's the story The multilingual film Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, and Yogi Babu, has been struggling at the box office since its release. After a disappointing first 10 days, the film's total earnings remained at an estimated ₹66.15cr (India net). On its 11th day (Sunday), it only managed to add around ₹1.35cr to this tally across all languages.

'Kanguva' witnessed a significant drop in earnings

Kanguva opened with a promising ₹24cr (India net) on day one. However, the film's earnings witnessed a huge drop of 60.42% on the second day, earning only ₹9.5cr. The next two days showed slight improvements with collections of ₹9.85cr and ₹10.25cr respectively on the third and fourth days but failed to match the opening day's performance.

'Kanguva' recorded lowest earnings in the 2nd week

The film's performance further dipped in the second week with the lowest earnings on the ninth day at ₹0.7cr. However, there was a slight increase on the 10th day with collections of ₹1.15cr. Despite the minor uptick, Kanguva's total earnings after 11 days remained underwhelming at ₹67.5cr across all languages (India net).

'Kanguva' saw low theater occupancy on 11th day

On its 11th day, Kanguva witnessed an overall theater occupancy of 21.1% for Tamil shows and 13.73% for Hindi shows. The film witnessed better attendance for afternoon and evening shows in both languages, with Tamil afternoon shows witnessing the highest occupancy of 37.9%. However, despite these numbers, the film's overall performance at the box office continues to be lackluster.