OTT: 'Student Of The Year: After Dark' locks release date
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a new series, Student Of The Year: After Dark, on the 14th anniversary of his popular franchise. The show will star Shanaya Kapoor and is set to take a darker turn with elements of mystery, violence, fear, and competition. In the first look shared by Johar, Kapoor is seen in a blood-stained avatar, hinting at an entirely different story from what the series is known for. The project will premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.
Series details
Kapoor reportedly plays a double role
Kapoor, who is making her digital debut with the series, reportedly plays a double role.
The show, directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, reimagines the familiar St. Theresa setting as a thriller competition.
Johar returns as a producer on this project that strays from the glossy, romantic college drama of previous films.
Creative insights
'Not what you expect': Maya on the show
Maya said the series will keep the franchise's name but move away from its usual elements.
She said, "This isn't...what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web-series."
"Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision, and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth."
Actor's perspective
Kapoor on her character
Kapoor said her character's complexity and unconventional portrayal made the experience particularly demanding.
She said, "Student Of The Year: After Dark for me is more than just a project; it's a bold statement."
"Portraying this character in a contrasting manner is a deliberate choice to challenge expectations and redefine what audiences anticipate from mainstream storytelling."
Divik Sharma and Manya Grover are also part of the cast.
Release details
History of the franchise
The original Student Of The Year, released in 2012, launched the careers of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra.
Its sequel, Student Of The Year 2, came out in 2019 with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria.
While Johar directed the first part, Punit Malhotra helmed the second.