OTT: 'Student Of The Year: After Dark' locks release date

Maya said the series will keep the franchise's name but move away from its usual elements.

She said, "This isn't...what you expect. It is Student Of The Year, stripped to its bones and reimagined as a thriller competition web-series."

"Karan Johar has put his faith in my voice and vision, and I'm excited to have fun with this genre. The web series format is giving us a wide canvas for the conversations we want to have with our youth."