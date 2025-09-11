Next Article
Karnataka cabinet recommends Bharat Ratna, Karnataka Ratna honors
Big moves from the Karnataka cabinet this week: they've recommended India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, for legendary writer Kuvempu, and posthumous Karnataka Ratna honors for film legends Vishnuvardhan and B Saroja Devi.
The announcement came from Law Minister H K Patil.
Cabinet also set a date for special meeting
The cabinet also set a date—September 16—for a special meeting about the Upper Bhadra Irrigation Project.
This plan would need 75,000 acres of land.
The government says these decisions show they're serious about both honoring culture and investing in the state's future.