Kartik Aaryan to lead Karan Johar's 'Kaaliya'?
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan, who has been on a success streak with films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is reportedly set to headline Dharma Productions's most ambitious project yet. The movie, titled Kaaliya, will start filming in December 2026 under the direction of Sandeep Modi. This marks a collaboration between three National Award-winning artists: Aaryan (Chandu Champion), Modi (Best Friends Forever), and Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani).
Film details
'Kaaliya' is a mythological creature feature
A source told Bollywood Hungama that Kaaliya will be a unique mythological creature feature, with a grand budget.
They said, "The film will be announced this Diwali with a strong video asset. The same will be attached to the prints of Ramayana all across."
Currently, the project is in its pre-production phase.
Next films
Take a look at Aaryan's upcoming films
Aaryan is currently shooting for Shimit Amin's Captain India.
The movie is inspired by a historic evacuation mission, and Aaryan will play a pilot.
The screenplay has been penned by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.
The actor will also be seen in an untitled romance drama directed by Anurag Basu and in Naagzilla, helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.