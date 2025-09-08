'Kaunsa career khaaya maine?' Salman on ruining others' careers
On Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan tackled claims that he's ruined others' careers.
When asked about it, he said, "Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga" (Whose career have I destroyed? If ever, it would be my own), adding that only God shapes people's careers—not him.
Shehnaaz asked for wildcard entry for her brother
The conversation started when Shehnaaz Gill praised Salman for helping many in the industry and requested a wildcard entry for her brother.
Salman replied that while he's tried to guide his own path—even admitting he's slipped up at times—he doesn't control anyone else's rise or fall.
Salman's response amid ongoing debates about his Bollywood influence
This aired as debates swirl about Salman's influence in Bollywood.
He's faced accusations of sabotaging artists like Arijit Singh and Vivek Oberoi, with director Abhinav Kashyap making headlines over similar claims.
On the show, though, Salman made it clear: "Career banane waala toh upar waala hai"—reminding everyone that success isn't really in his hands.