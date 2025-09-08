'Kaunsa career khaaya maine?' Salman on ruining others' careers Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

On Bigg Boss 19, Salman Khan tackled claims that he's ruined others' careers.

When asked about it, he said, "Kaunsa career khaaya maine? Par agar khao na toh main apna khud ka career khaa jaunga" (Whose career have I destroyed? If ever, it would be my own), adding that only God shapes people's careers—not him.