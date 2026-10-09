'Pretty Little Liars' star Keegan Allen attacked, robbed at gunpoint
What's the story
Keegan Allen, best known for his role in Pretty Little Liars, was brutally attacked and robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint on Thursday night (local time). The incident took place outside the upscale Laurel Supply grocery store. In a post on Instagram shortly after the attack, Allen described how two masked men assaulted him and stole his watch.
Attack details
Robbers assaulted him multiple times before fleeing
Allen, 37, shared a video of himself with a bloodied face on Instagram.
He said, "These two dudes hit me in the head and pointed a gun at me with a knife and then took off."
"They had masks on and took my watch. They took my watch. Dammit."
The robbers reportedly assaulted him multiple times before fleeing with only his watch, leaving behind his bracelet and ring.
Health update
'Let's hope all these flock cameras that...'
In response to a query on Instagram, Allen said he went to the hospital after the incident but would be "OK."
He also suspected he had a concussion from the attack.
In his post, Allen seemed to criticize Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom over crime in the city.
He wrote, "Let's hope all these flock cameras that (Karen Bass), (Gavin Newsom) and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals."
Surveillance system
More about the city's security cameras
West Hollywood has 39 Flock Safety license plate readers and six live-video cameras, according to a city report.
These cameras are intended to assist police in tracking suspects and solving crimes.
However, they have also raised concerns about the potential sharing of surveillance data with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for locating immigrants.
Career highlights
A look at Allen's career highlights
Allen is widely recognized for his portrayal of Toby Cavanaugh on Pretty Little Liars from 2010 to 2017.
He also played Liam Walker in the drama series Walker from 2021 to 2024.
His most recent appearance was in an episode of The Rookie earlier this year.