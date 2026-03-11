Kerala minister in conspiracy case linked to solar scam
Kerala transport minister K B Ganesh Kumar tried to put the brakes on a criminal conspiracy case tied to the infamous solar scam, but the Kottarakara court wasn't having it.
The case claims Kumar and Saritha S Nair plotted to falsely accuse former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy of sexual harassment, stirring up major political drama.
Kumar's court date set
The court made it clear that media buzz and election season politics won't stop justice from rolling on.
Kumar now has to show up in court on October 18, with another hearing set for December 6.
Evidence is still being collected, and witnesses are sharing their side—including testimony about a letter from jail that allegedly got some extra pages added in before reaching investigators.