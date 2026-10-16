'Ramayana' trailers: 5 major differences between Hindi and international versions
What's the story
The international trailer for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend came out on Thursday. While both the Hindi and international trailers give the audience a glimpse into the mythological epic, there are some key differences between them. The Hindi trailer, released in July, focused more on character introductions and story establishment. In contrast, the shorter international trailer emphasizes action sequences with some new scenes. Here are five major differences between the two trailers.
Character introduction
Introduction of Kunal Kapoor's Indra Dev
One of the most notable additions in the international trailer is Kunal Kapoor's Indra Dev.
The character was not featured in the Hindi trailer.
The international version offers a glimpse of Indra Dev with his vahana, a white elephant, an important figure from Hindu mythology who was missing from the earlier trailer.
Scene alteration
Ravana praying to a giant Shiva idol
Another scene cut from the Hindi trailer shows Ravana praying before a giant idol of Lord Shiva.
As he raises his hand in prayer, fire erupts from the ground and encircles him; it is a dramatic visual that makes the scene stand out in the international trailer.
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Action sequence
Extended sequence of Jatayu trying to stop Ravana
Jatayu's bid to stop Ravana from abducting Sita appears in both trailers, but the international version gives the sequence more room to breathe.
The Hindi trailer keeps the confrontation brief; the international cut shows Jatayu attacking Ravana's Pushpaka Vimana and lifting him into the air to protect Sita.
Relationship development
Unseen moments between Rama and Sita
The international trailer also features a few previously unseen moments between Ranbir Kapoor's Rama and Sai Pallavi's Sita.
These glimpses were missing from the Hindi trailer and shed more light on the couple's relationship.
The earlier trailer centered on their wedding and the events leading to their separation.
Duration difference
How long do the 2 trailers run for?
The two trailers also differ noticeably in running time.
The Hindi trailer runs four minutes and nine seconds, while the international trailer is just two minutes and 30 seconds.
Despite being shorter, the international version packs in several new scenes while dropping much of the story and character introductions shown in the Hindi cut.
Meanwhile, the film is set to release worldwide on November 5.