Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' to release in Hindi as 'Saamrajya'

Vijay Deverakonda is making a grand return to the silver screen with Kingdom, a high-octane action drama set to hit theaters on July 31. The film will be released in Hindi-speaking regions under the title Saamrajya, the makers have confirmed. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for Jersey, the movie showcases Deverakonda in a gritty role as he goes from a violent past to leading a kingdom filled with deceit and broken loyalties.

Film's theme 'A man who never wanted the throne...' Tinnanuri described Saamrajya as a story about "a man who never wanted the throne but is forced to rise because the world around him collapses." He added, "His scars tell the story of a world's downfall and possibly its rebirth." The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies and Atul Rajani presenting the Hindi release.

Teaser success The teaser is already a massive hit The teaser of Saamrajya has already gone viral, racking up millions of views within hours of its release. The film's Hindi version will be distributed by AA Films in North India. It also features a first-of-its-kind AI-designed video that has been praised in industry circles for its creativity. The background score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John handle cinematography. The movie also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse.