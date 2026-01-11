Kriti Sanon rocks sister Nupur's NoBo label as maid of honor Entertainment Jan 11, 2026

Kriti Sanon just gave major sister goals at Nupur Sanon's wedding to singer Stebin Ben, wearing a custom NoBo dress designed by Nupur herself.

The Christian wedding was held at Fairmont Udaipur Palace on January 10.

Nupur shared in an interview how Kriti Sanon has been her guinea pig model to test samples for NoBo, making it special for Kriti to wear a look designed just for her as maid of honor.