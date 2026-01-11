Kriti Sanon rocks sister Nupur's NoBo label as maid of honor
Kriti Sanon just gave major sister goals at Nupur Sanon's wedding to singer Stebin Ben, wearing a custom NoBo dress designed by Nupur herself.
The Christian wedding was held at Fairmont Udaipur Palace on January 10.
Nupur shared in an interview how Kriti Sanon has been her guinea pig model to test samples for NoBo, making it special for Kriti to wear a look designed just for her as maid of honor.
What did Kriti wear?
For the white wedding, Kriti wore a one-shoulder aqua draped dress from NoBo, styled by Sukriti Grover to match the ceremony's ivory-gold-white vibe.
Meanwhile, Nupur stunned in a Dany Tabet gown and Stebin kept it classic in an off-white tux by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Fashion moments from the festivities
Kriti switched up her looks for every event: a multicolored Abhinav Mishra lehenga for sangeet, yellow Anushka Khanna bandhani set for haldi, and a midnight blue Tarun Tahiliani corset-skirt combo for the Sufi night.
Sisters supporting sisters
Turns out, Kriti is often the first to try out NoBo designs—she's basically their OG model and biggest cheerleader.
She regularly sports her sister's label at events, showing some real family love.