Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding date is out

Kritika-Gaurav are planning a cozy celebration

Instead of a big destination wedding, Kritika and Gaurav are planning a cozy celebration just for close family and friends.

They're personally curating the decor to keep things meaningful and true to who they are.

As one source put it, "For Kritika and Gaurav, the wedding was never about scale, it is about meaning."

A separate reception for their industry friends is also on the cards.