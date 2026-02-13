Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding date is out
Entertainment
TV actor Kritika Kamra and host Gaurav Kapur are all set to get married in Mumbai in late March 2026.
The couple kept things low-key but had earlier confirmed their relationship on social media with playful sneaker pics—captioned "Breakfast with" and "Does it have to be this cheesy?" as a sweet nod to Kapur's show Breakfast with Champions.
Kritika-Gaurav are planning a cozy celebration
Instead of a big destination wedding, Kritika and Gaurav are planning a cozy celebration just for close family and friends.
They're personally curating the decor to keep things meaningful and true to who they are.
As one source put it, "For Kritika and Gaurav, the wedding was never about scale, it is about meaning."
A separate reception for their industry friends is also on the cards.