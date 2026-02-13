'KSBKBT 2' episode recap: Brothers Ritik, Angad's fight turns physical
Entertainment
This week on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, things got messy—literally. Ritik and Angad's fight over family shares turned physical, with Ritik shoving Angad into mud.
Tulsi and Vrinda stepped in just as things got out of hand.
Mud fights and family values
It's not every day you see family drama go full WWE.
Tulsi didn't hold back—she called both brothers "animals" for their behavior and reminded them about family values.
Even after the chaos, apologies were made all around.
Plus, there was a side plot at the hospital with a doctor mixing up relationships, adding some comic relief to all the tension.
If you like your drama with a side of real talk (and a little mud), this episode delivered.