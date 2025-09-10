Next Article
Kumar Sanu, Madhushree reunite for romantic song 'Barishe Teri'
Filmmaker Anil Sharma just launched "Barishe Teri," a fresh romantic song.
Sung by legends Kumar Sanu and Madhushree, the duet brings classic vibes with music by Robby Badal and lyrics from Atif Rashid.
The track's all about monsoon feels and romance.
Both singers reflect on their 30-year journey together
Sanu said he was instantly drawn to the song and praised Madhushree's unique voice, reflecting on their 30-year journey together.
Madhushree called it special to sing with Sanu again, crediting him as a longtime inspiration.
Both highlighted how "Barishe Teri" stands out for its emotional depth.
Anil Sharma on working with the duo again
Director Sharma described Sanu's vocals as fresh and Madhushree's as sweet and magical—just right for the rainy romance theme.
He shared his excitement about working with them.