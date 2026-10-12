Will 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' return for S03?
What's the story
Amar Upadhyay, who stars in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has hinted that the show may return for a third season. Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "It might come back in the future. This time, it returned after nearly 20 years; maybe the next season will be much earlier." The second season of the iconic show premiered in July 2025 with Smriti Irani and Upadhyay reprising their roles as Tulsi Virani and Mihir Virani.
Show finale
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' to end soon
Despite initially being planned for 167 episodes, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was extended due to its popularity.
However, it is now set to conclude its run on October 20.
Upadhyay said, "With Kyunki...doing really well, it got an extension in January. Then it kept on getting extended. But we were prepared that it would close at one point."
The show also starred Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Rohit Suchanti as new cast members.
Actor's journey
Upadhyay's brief exit from the show
Upadhyay briefly quit the show in May for four months but returned later.
He explained that the story had to be wrapped before he could return.
He said, "Negotiations were happening, and then the [narrative] shifted. The makers wanted to wind up the old track and then bring me back in a big way. Unfortunately, by the time I returned, it was time to wind up."
The show airs on Star Plus at 10:30pm and also streams on JioHotstar.