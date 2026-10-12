Will 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' return for S03?

Despite initially being planned for 167 episodes, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was extended due to its popularity.

However, it is now set to conclude its run on October 20.

Upadhyay said, "With Kyunki...doing really well, it got an extension in January. Then it kept on getting extended. But we were prepared that it would close at one point."

The show also starred Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Rohit Suchanti as new cast members.