Lara Dutta feels like she's in 'Airlift 2' after Dubai

Lara on how it all began

Things got intense after strikes in March 2026, leading to Iranian missile attacks on Israel, US bases, and even Dubai.

Lara was at a studio shoot when she heard explosions overhead and saw missiles being intercepted.

She shared on Instagram, "We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days."