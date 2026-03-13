Lara Dutta feels like she's in 'Airlift 2' after Dubai
Bollywood actor Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira have made it home to India after being stuck in Dubai during the ongoing Israel-Iran war (March 2026).
Lara, who had been living there for Saira's tennis training, called the whole experience "stressful" and joked that she felt like she was starring in Airlift 2.
Lara on how it all began
Things got intense after strikes in March 2026, leading to Iranian missile attacks on Israel, US bases, and even Dubai.
Lara was at a studio shoot when she heard explosions overhead and saw missiles being intercepted.
She shared on Instagram, "We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days."
Lara thanks U.A.E. government, says kids were nervous
Lara gave a heartfelt thanks to the U.A.E. government, saying residents felt protected and looked after: "We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality."
She mentioned how nervous the kids were and how she said she was looking at flights to return home.